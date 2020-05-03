State government announces date of opening liquor shops

The state government has announced the date of opening liquor shops in the state. The Karnataka state government has announced this.

H. Nagesh, the state Excise Minister announced that liquor shops will be allowed to open across the state even in red zones from May 4, Monday. But the shops in the containment zones will not be opened.

“Liquor shops or their retail outlets are allowed to reopen from May 4 across the state, including in red zones like Bengaluru and Mysuru, except the hotspots listed by the state health care department. The licensed shops will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and should not allow more than five customers inside it at a time to maintain physical/social distancing. While liquor will not be sold in the hotspots, people are also banned from taking drinks or drinking them in the containment zones in the red zones,” Nagesh said.

Liquor shops have already been allowed to reopen in the green zones across the state where no virus case was reported over the last 28 days.

The state government is losing around Rs 60 crore revenue every day due to closure of liquour shops due to the lockdown.