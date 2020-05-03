Video of song ‘Babu Babu’ goes trending on YouTube: watch it here

A song from the Bhojpuri film has gone trending on the video sharing Platform, YouTube. The song ‘Babu Babu’ from the film ‘Sher Singh’ has gone viral on the social media. The song features Pawan Singh and Sambhavna Seth. The film was released last year.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The music has been composed by Chotte Baba. Sumit Chandravanshi has penned by the lyrics and Shashank Rai is the producer-director of the film.

Pawan Singh who hails from Ara in Bihar rose to fame with superhit song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Sambhavna is a known face in entertainment industry . She participated in ‘Bigg Boss 2’ and was again seen in ‘Bigg Boss 8’ as a challenger