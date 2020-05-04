Actress Ileana D’Cruz shares her hot bikini pics amid lockdown : See Pics

Actress Ileana D’Cruz shares a throwback picture from her vacation in Andaman. The actress never disappoints her followers as she keeps treating them with her latest pictures from picturesque locations around the world.

Recently, she posted a throwback picture of herself chilling on the beaches of Andaman Islands. She wore a black bikini for the day and paired it up with a grey striped sarong. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, “Ok. Excuse me while I strut off to get a tan (sic).”

On Sunday, she took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses.

“So I cut my hair,” Ileana wrote.

In another picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera.

“Not too bad considering the last time I did something I like this was when I was about 7 and on my dolls. #quarantinelife.”