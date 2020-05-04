Actress Surbhi Chandna’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Television sensation Surbhi Chandna set temperatures soaring across the Internet with her super hot pictures in a backless red dress with a plunging neckline.

For the glam, she opted for perfect makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohled up eyes, a dash of bronze lipstick. She accessorised her look with a hair band and a pair of earrings. Surbhi Chandna’s gorgeous look is enough to make anybody fall for her. The diva is seen creating a storm on Instagram with her mind-boggling pictures. On the professional front, Surbhi features on the television show Sanjivini.