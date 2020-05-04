Covid-19 Updates: Total coronavirus cases in Qatar rises

The number of people infected with coronavirus has increased in Qatar. This was reported by Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoting the updates by Ministry of Public Health in the country.

As per the data, 640 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the last 24 hours in Qatar. The total number of infections has jumped to 14,369. Majority of the new cases were expats workers who got infected by direct contact.

146 COVID-19 patients have made a full recovery, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 1,810. No new deaths were reported today keeping the country’s death toll at 12.

A total of 106,795 people have been tested in the country as of Monday.