‘Indian Army will give proportionate response to Pakistan’,says Army chief

General MM Naravane, the chief of Indian Army has made it clear that the Indian Army will give proportionate response to Pakistan’s act of terrorism. The Army chief said this after the Handwara encounter in which five Indian soldiers including a Colonel was martyred.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences and gratitude to valiant braves of our Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Commanding Officer Col Ashutosh Sharma led from front and ensured there was no collateral damage during operation,” General Naravane said .

“Pakistan is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision,” General Naravane added.

“I would like to emphasis that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan’s) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region,”the Army general said.

A Colonel, a Major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. Two terrorists were also shot dead by the security forces in the Handwara encounter.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector of Jammu-Kashmir police Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty while rescuing civilians held hostage by the terrorists.