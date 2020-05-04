Lockdown: Migrant workers clash with police: Video

A clash between thousands of migrant workers and the police has occurred in Surat in Gujarat on Monday. The migrant workers stranded in Gujarat has taken to the streets demanding permission to return back to their home states.

The migrant workers pelted stones at police. The police in return lathi charged and used tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Lakhs of workers from states such as Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, who have found their livelihoods in Gujarat, have not been able to return to their homes due to the lockdown.

This is not the first time the migrant labourers have taken to the streets amid the lockdown in Surat. Earlier last month, hundreds of migrant workers from Odisha stormed the streets of Surat demanding salaries and means to return to their native places. The workers, who went on a rampage, broke vegetable carts. Several of them were later arrested.

Gujarat has been one of the worst-hit states due to COVID-19 in India and Surat has reported 30 deaths until now. On Sunday, the state reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 28, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,428 and fatalities to 290.