Pakistan cricketer names Indian cricketer as the best batsman

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has named an Indian batsman as the best batsman. The former Pakistan middle order batsman Mohammad Yousuf has selected Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best batsman.

Mohammad Yousuf, during a live interaction session on his Twitter handle has said this. “No 1 at the moment.Great player”, said Mohammed Yousuf about Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has an average of nearly 60 in ODIs and has an average of more than 53 in Test cricket . He is also closing in on Tendulkar’s world record of most centuries in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohlis ODI best score is 183 runs against the Pakistan, which he scored in his fourth ODI innings. Kohli has already crossed the 20,000 runs barrier in international cricket.