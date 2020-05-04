Sunny Leone pretends to chop off finger to prank husband,video goes viral ; Watch Here

Bollywood star Sunny Leone played a hilarious prank on her husband Daniel Weber where she pretended to chop her finger off.Sunny has been actively interacting with her fans by taking to Instagram Live during the lockdown. She is usually joined by special guests every afternoon.

However, on Sunday 3 May 2020, the actress pranked her husband on Instagram Live.

Sunny confirmed that Daniel would not know about her prank because he locked himself in his room to focus on writing a song.

During the Instagram Live, Sunny showed her fans how she was preparing for her epic prank. She can be seen slicing a banana which she uses as her fake chopped off finger.

Sunny then places it on the worktop and smears it with red paint which she uses as fake blood.

To ensure that her finger appears as though it has been chopped off, she duck tapes her finger down to her palm.

Once she is fully prepared, she shouts for Daniel who immediately rushes to the kitchen.

Frantically he begins running around the kitchen and grabs a kitchen towel to stop the supposed bleeding.But realises that he has been pranked and recorded when Sunny draws his attention to her phone.

Later, Sunny Leone asks Daniel what he thought of her prank. He says:

“Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don’t even like pranks that much.

“I don’t even like pranks on other people and I definitely don’t like pranks on me.