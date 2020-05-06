Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi provides financial support to 5000 daily wage workers

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has provided financial aid to 5000 daily wage workers. The actor revealed this on Wednesday. Vivek in association with a Fintech start-up Financepeer founder Rohit Gajbhiye has provided financial assistance to these daily wagers like labourers, maids, drivers and others who are suffering due to lockdown.

“We observed that migrant labourers have been stranded here since a while now. There are many of them who are not even able to cope up with acquiring daily essentials. They are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We have supported more than 5,000 families”, said the actor in a statement.

Under their initiative ‘Support Aid & Assist The Helpless – SAATH’, the funds are directly transferred to the accounts of the workers in order to provide them cash assistance to meet their daily needs.