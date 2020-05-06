Coronavirus : CM Yogi Adityanath launches app to get tips on boosting immunity via ayurveda

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines to people during the coronavirus crisis.

“Today the whole world is looking up to India with hopes in its fight against the global pandemic COVID-19. I firmly believe that the Ayush Kavach mobile app will help people access prescriptions to strengthen their bodies’ resistance through an ancient mode of Yoga and Ayurveda of India,” he said at the launch.

Adityanath said that in Ayurveda and the ancient traditions of India, there are many facts and tips related to boosting immunity which is helpful in fighting such types of viruses.

“There was a need for such an app that could easily deliver information about Ayurveda and traditional medicines and prescriptions in simple language with ease among the masses,” the UP Chief Minister said.