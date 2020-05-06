Huge fire breaks out at Sharjah apartment block ; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah on Tuesday night.
Residents have been evacuated from the 40-floor Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, according to local media.
At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to reports. Cooling operations were underway.Authorities said that the quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster.
It took several drones, at least a dozen fire trucks, and scores of firefighters but authorities finally put out a massive #fire that ravaged the 40-floor Abbco Tower in #AlNahda #Sharjah. Cooling ops underway
Video: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/gEDRRtOlV0
— Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) May 5, 2020
Post Your Comments