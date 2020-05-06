Huge fire breaks out at Sharjah apartment block ; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah on Tuesday night.

Residents have been evacuated from the 40-floor Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, according to local media.

At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to reports. Cooling operations were underway.Authorities said that the quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster.