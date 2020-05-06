Mumbai Zoo to have its own youtube channel

The Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo here, plans to start its own YouTube channel for animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, an official said.

The zoo, which usually witnesses a heavy footfall of visitors during summer holidays, now wears a deserted look because of the lockdown that has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The plan is to take the zoo to people’s homes so that animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts can enjoy glimpses of nature and animals through these videos,” zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi said.

A social media expert will be appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to run the account, he said, adding that some educational and awareness-related content will also be posted through the channel.

Last month, the zoo authorities had shared a video and some photographs of two tigers from the civic-run facility, which went viral on social media.