Online teacher training program to be launched by CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a structured online teacher training programs. These courses will be imparted free of cost and no fee will be charged from teachers. On completion of the course, an e-certificate will be issued to the participant, the CBSE informed in an official notice.

The classes will have several sessions and each session will be one hour long. Taking five sessions will be considered as one day of training. The board informed that around 1,200 online sessions are planned by the Centre of Excellence in May.