Priyadarshan reveals about ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ release date

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed about the new release date of his upcoming period film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’. The multi-lingual film which was set to release on March was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The director revealed about the new release date in an interview given to New Minute.

“Frankly, I’m not sure if we’re at a stage where we can even discuss such matters. There are bigger things at play, and I think we all need to wait longer for things to subside. Films, rather entertainment, should be the last thing on our minds now. With such huge stakes involved [we have spent around Rs 100 crore we’re concerned about our product which we painstakingly built, but we are in no hurry to release the film”, said Priyadarshan.

“We’ll take a call when the world returns to normalcy when people are in a position to enjoy things the way they used to earlier. We’re looking forward to a release in December or even early next year”, added he.

Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the costliest movie to be ever made in the Malayalam cinema with a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore. The film was slated to release in 5,000 screens across the world .