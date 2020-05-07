Coronavirus Lockdown : CBSE launches free online teacher training course

CBSE is introducing Online Teacher Training programme through its Centre of Excellence (CoE). The Board’s decision to conduct online training for teachers comes after success of the technology enabled pilot teacher training programme which was held from third week of May.

In the pilot programme, CBSE conducted over 500 free online training sessions, and more than 35,000 teachers and Principals participated in these sessions.

After the success if the pilot programme, the board is now launching structured Online Teacher Training programs. The training programs will enable teachers to teach better and lead improved learning outcomes.

The training session will also allow teachers to instill new knowledge and upskill to keep up with latest developments in teaching methodology. Teachers will also be able to revise and refresh what they already know.

Each online training session will be for one hour duration. The training program is free and e-certificates will be issued to each participant. Attending five sessions will be considered as one day of training as per Affiliation Byelaw.

CBSE, on its official website, has shared the schedule for the month of May 2020along with participation guideline. For this month, CoEs have planned over 1200 online sessions.