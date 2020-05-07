‘If you’re comfortable, then go ahead’: Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh on ‘casting couch’

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has revealed her stand on casting couch. The actress in an interview given to SpotBoyE has revealed her stand.

“There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood- I have seen them at all times. The corporate industry is just as bad”, said Chitrangada Singh.

“Yes, it has happened with me but, I would like to say that Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you,” Chitrangada added. “There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices. You do feel bad when you lose an opportunity but then those are the choices you make. So, you don’t sulk about it. It feels bad and I have lost out on projects too but at the same time if you are comfortable with it, then go ahead and do it. I am not here to judge anyone.There is not just sexual favour but other sorts of favours too, which people seek. That’s the way world functions, so you make your choices and live the way you like”, the actress added.