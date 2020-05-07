Mental fitness of Indian cricketers a real concern: MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stressed the need for a permanent mental conditioning coach for the Indian team.

“In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness,” Dhoni said. Speaking to MFore the former India skipper said most Indian players are reluctant to accept their mental demons and it is a real issue in all sports fields including volleyball, tennis, and golf.

“Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first five to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that’s how everybody feels – how to cope with that?. Dhoni said the mental conditioning coach must be part of the team. When he is on an on-off basis the mind therapist is just sharing experiences and not healing the team, said Dhoni.