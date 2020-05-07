Ramadan 2020: Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences makes important announcement about Ramadan

An astronomer based in UAE has made an important announcement about Ramadan fasting. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has said that this year the holy month of Ramadan is expected to be a 30-day month.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that Sunday, May 24, will mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal. He also revealed that the crescent of Shawwal will occur on Friday, May 22, at 9.39 pm, after sunset, and will be visible on Sunday, May 24, the beginning of Shawal, which makes Ramadan a 30-day month this year.

He also revealed the possible dates of 2021 and 2022 Ramadan. As per him, the next Ramadan is expected to start on April 13, 2021, and the one after that on April 2, 2022.