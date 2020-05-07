Shocking ! “Black people more likely to die from COVID19 than white people” ,says ONS Report

Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said black males in England and Wales are 4.2 times more likely to die from a Covid-19-related death than white men. Black females are 4.3 times more likely than white women.

People of Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Indian origin, as well as mixed ethnicities, also had a statistically significant raised risk of death involving Covid-19 compared with white people.

The figures, which have been adjusted for age, suggest that men and women from all ethnic minority groups – except females with Chinese ethnicity – are at greater risk of dying from Covid-19 compared with those of white ethnicity.

After taking account of age and other socio-demographic characteristics and measures of self-reported health and disability at the 2011 Census, the risk of a Covid-19-related death for males and females of black ethnicity reduced to 1.9 times more likely than those of white ethnicity.