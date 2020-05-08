65 People killed floods and landslides

At least 65 people had lost their lives in floods and landslides in African country, Rwanda. The flood and landslides occurred due to heavy rains. The shocking incident took place on Thursday midnight.

The authorities informed that around 100 homes were washed away. The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mountainous northwest. The flooding and mudslides swept away bridges and left some roads inaccessible.

The East African country has, in recent weeks, been hit by torrential downpours that have led to floods and landslides that crushed homes built on mountain slopes.

A stopover at Kitubulu, Katabi Town Council on Entebbe Road. The water levels for Lake Victoria now stand at 13.4metres, one point less than the highest we have ever obtained (13.41metres in May 1964). Encroachers on Lake Victoria land should vacate before they are 'swallowed'. pic.twitter.com/LxOrF9aIiR — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 7, 2020

In neighbouring Kenya, floods and landslides have killed nearly 200 people in the past month, while Uganda’s Lake Victoria has overflown, submerging houses, a hospital and bridges and displacing thousands.