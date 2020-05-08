DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

65 People killed floods and landslides

May 8, 2020, 03:46 pm IST

At least 65 people had lost their lives in floods and landslides in African country, Rwanda. The flood and landslides occurred due to heavy rains. The shocking incident took place on Thursday midnight.

The authorities informed that around  100 homes were washed away. The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mountainous northwest. The flooding and mudslides swept away bridges and left some roads inaccessible.

The East African country has, in recent weeks, been hit by torrential downpours that have led to floods and landslides that crushed homes built on mountain slopes.

In neighbouring Kenya, floods and landslides have killed nearly 200 people in the past month, while Uganda’s Lake Victoria has overflown, submerging houses, a hospital and bridges and displacing thousands.

