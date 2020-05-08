BREAKING : Over 17 migrant workers crushed to death by train

At least 17 migrant workers who were returning were crushed to death by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday morning.

According to preliminary information, the labourers were sleeping on the track when they were run over by a goods train that was running between Jalna and Aurangabad.The labourers, officials said, were all employed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Jalna and were headed back to Chhatisgarh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The accident happened under the limits of Karmad police station in the city, and cops and the Railway Police Force have rushed to the spot.