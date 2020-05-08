CBSE examinations likely to be in this month

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to hold the remaining Class 12 papers in the first two weeks of July, a popular media reported. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to announce the revised examination schedule this week.

The government, sources said, has decided that the Class 12 Board exams should finish before JEE Main is conducted. The entrance test for admission to NITs will be held over five days between July 18 and 23. CBSE has been asked to wrap up its remaining papers before that.

On April 1, CBSE had announced that it will conduct exams for 29 subjects out of the approximately 90 that were left around the time the nationwide lockdown was imposed. For Class 10, only exams for students of North East Delhi, who could not appear for the examination due to the riots, will be held.

For Class 12, CBSE will conduct exams for business studies, geography, Hindi (core), Hindi (elective), home science, sociology, computer science (old), computer science (new), information practice (old), information practice (new), information technology and bio-technology. That apart, all the tests that Class 12 students of North East Delhi could NOT take will also be held.