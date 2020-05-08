Covid-19: ‘Aarogya Setu’ creates new history; Beats all popular apps

The mobile app launched by the union government ‘Aarogya Setu’ has created a new history. The Covid-19 tracking app has beaten all popular apps in download. The ‘Aarogya Setu’ has now become one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps. The ‘Aarogya Setu’ was launched by Niti Aayog.

As per the data released by Sensor Tower, ‘Aarogya Setu’ app secured the 7th position in the “Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads” list in April. The app has over taken other popular apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and even the streaming app, Netflix. The top six apps were Zoom, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

While this was for ‘Overall downloads’, Aarogya Setu also achieved the 5th position in the top ‘Google Play Downloads’ list. Following the India-made Covid-19 tracking app was Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Samsung Security Update, Telegram and Likee. The top four positions were secured by Zoom, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp.