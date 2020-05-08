‘Lockdown Impact’: State government hikes fuel prices and IMFL

To overcome the financial crisis that the state government face due to the nationwide lockdown, the state government has decide to increase the price of petroleum fuels and Indian Made Foreign Liquor . Uttarakhand state government has made this decision. Earlier, many state governments had hiked the price of petrol and diesel.

The Uttarakhand state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol by Rs. 2 per litre and diesel by Rs. 1 per litre. Now, petrol in the state will be sold at Rs. 74.55 per litre from earlier Rs. 72.55 while the price of diesel is now Rs. 64.17 per litre.

The price of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been increased to ?20- ?200 per bottle and imported liquor by Rs. 475 per litre. By this the state government aims to collect Rs. 250 crore.