Video of song ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre So Bis Badi Ho’ storms on Youtube: Watch it here

A video of song ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre So Bis Badi Ho’ from a Bhojpuri album is rocking the video sharing platform YouTube. The song from a Bhojpuri album ‘Setting Kara Ke’. The song released in January has so far bagged 6 million views on YouTube.

The song has Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Tiwari and is penned by Khushbu Tiwari.Music is composed by ‘Lord Ji’.

Two other sensational songs of Khesari and Kajal, titled ‘Pagal Banaibe’ and ‘Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya’, had created a storm online some days ago.