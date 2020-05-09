‘One nation-One ration card’ system from 1st June, Ram Vilas Paswan

Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the nation is getting ready for the implementation of ration card portability from 1st June. In the first phase, as many as 20 states will start the implementation of one nation-one ration card system’.

Under the new system, eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

For the new system, linking Aadhar card details to ration cards is mandatory and POS machines should be made available at all ration distribution centers.”So far, 17 states and UTs have integrated and three more states Odisha, Mizoram and Nagaland are also getting prepared. A total of 20 states/UTs will be ready for the launch of ration card portability from 1 June,” Paswan told reporters.