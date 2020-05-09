Pakistan based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin claims responsibility of Handwara attack: Video

The leader of Pakistan based militant organization Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin has claimed the responsibility of Handwara attack in which five Indian soldiers including an Indian Army colonel was martyred. A video clip of Syed Salahudeen has been released by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“Riyaz Naikoo’s killing is a shock for all of us but these sacrifices have been going on in Kashmir since long. Mujahideens broke the back of enemy (Indian Army) in Handwara Rajwara but the enemy has an upper hand,” Syed Salahudeen in the 52-second long clip. He can also be heard stating that since January, 80 Mujahideens have been neutralised by Indian forces.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh, all from the Brigade of the Guards regiment, and at present part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles, a Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector, Sageer Ahmad Pathan alias Qazi, were martyred in the encounter with the militants in Handwara in Kupwara.