These pictures of Nayanthara will mesmerize you: See pics

Top south-Indian actress Nayanthara has a huge fan following in South-India.

She has been called as ‘Lady superstar’ as many films in which she played the lead roles has become big hits. Nayanthara predominantly appears and works in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

She made her debut in 2003 Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’. In Tamil cinema, her maiden act was in 2005 hit ‘Ayya’ and in Telugu with ‘Lakshmi’ in 2006. In 2010, she also made her Kannada film debut through the film ‘Super’.

She had numerous commercially successful Tamil and Telugu films like Chandramukhi (2005), Dubai Seenu (2007), Tulasi (2007), Billa (2007), Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), Aadhavan (2009), Adhurs (2010), Simha (2010), Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), Raja Rani (2013), Arrambam (2013), Thani Oruvan (2015), Maya (2015), Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Babu Bangaram (2016) and Iru Mugan (2016).

Her portrayal of Sita in ‘Sri Rama Rajyam’ earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress and the Nandi Award for Best Actress in 2011. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress for her performance in ‘Raja Rani’ in 2013, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in 2015 and ‘Aramm’2017.

Kochi Times named her in its “List of 15 Most Desirable Women in 2014”. In 2017, she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Malayalam Actress for her performance in ‘Puthiya Niyamam ‘, marking her first Filmfare award in Malayalam.

Nayanthara is the only female actor to have made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 list from South India, with her total earning credited at ? 15.17 crores.