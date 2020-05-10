Indian and Chinese Armies clash in North Sikkim ,Sino -Indian border tense

Indian and Chinese armies clashed in North Sikkim after the aggression elevated to a higher level over the disputed Sino-Indian border. Indian Army confirmed on Sunday that an aggressive face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim leading to “minor injuries” to some of the soldiers from both sides.

The confrontation between the troops took place near the Naku La sector at a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres. The region is already tense 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction plateau in 2017, which even triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours.”An Incident of a face-off took place in which aggressive behaviour and minor injuries to both sides took place. The troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level,” Army sources said. “It was a temporary and short duration face-off…”

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries. The Eastern Command of Army is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident later in the day.