Ramadan 2020: The tentative date of Eid al-Fitr revealed

The possible date of Eid al-Fitr has been revealed. Only the tentative date of Eid al-Fitr is known as the exact date will be determined on moon sighting. As per this the Eid al- Fitr may fall on April 24 pr April 25.

The holy month,, has reached its 16th date on Sunday in India. As per the lunar calendar followed in Islam, a month’s duration is either 29 or 30 days — depending on the sighting of new moon. If the moon is sighted on April 23 evening, then Ramzan, will end and the next Islamic month of Shawwal will begin. If the moon remains unseen, then 30th of Ramzan would be observed on April 24.

Eid is celebrated on the 1st date of Islamic month of Shawwal. As stated above, Ramzan in India would either end on April 23 or 24, depending on the sighting of moon. If the crescent is seen on Saturday (April 23), when Eid will be celebrated on Sunday (April 24). Else, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Monday (April 25).