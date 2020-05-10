“There would be deaths due to hunger and starvation”: Congress leader A.K.Antony asks PM to intervene

Former union minister and senior Congress leader A.K. Antony has said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene immediately. Otherwise the country will witness starvation deaths due to lockdown.

“The situation is very difficult. The prime minister must intervene immediately. Otherwise, there would be deaths due to hunger and starvation. These deaths would outnumber the casualties because of COVID-19. This is a tragedy that should be avoided at all costs,” said Antony to news agency PTI.

“It is high time the prime minister should intervene and come out with a relief package for the poor people and an economic stimulus package for the industry. Otherwise, there will be a total economic crisis in the country,” he said.

The veteran Congress leader said that he had written to PM to take care of the problems of the migrant labourers, the poor and vulnerable sections of society and provide them with a relief package that includes food and cash.