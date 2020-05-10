Two die in Maharashtra every hour! Covid positive cases reach 20,228

Maharashtra marked the highest death toll on Saturday after two months of war against Covid virus.48 pe0ple died on a single day, which equates to two deaths every single hour. In the state capital Mumbai alone 24 lost their lives to Covid on Saturday.

The state’s tally of positive cases now stands at 20,228 and 779 deaths. As far as Mumbai is concerned, the progressive total is 12,864 while with the addition of 27 deaths, the toll has shot up to 489.

The black Saturday also gave a ray of hope as 330 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the figure of relieved Covid patients to 3800.