Coronavirus : Cop who interrogated Arnab Goswami tests positive for Covid-19

One of the two senior officials of Mumbai Police who was part of the interrogation of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve informed. Salve claimed this information in a Supreme Court hearing held on Monday.

Arnab Goswami was questioned by the Mumbai police for over 12 hours on 28th April after an FIR was filed against him for the comments he made on his show about the Palghar mob lynching and INC President Sonia Gandhi.

He was accused of “deliberately making inflammatory statements” and using derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi. These FIRs were filed in various states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Supreme Court had clubbed the FIRs together and moved the investigation to Mumbai.

After the Supreme Court’s order, Arnab Goswami was asked to appear at NM Joshi Marg Police station for questioning. Days later, another FIR was filed against Goswami for allegedly inciting communal tensions by referring to a mosque in Bandra in Mumbai, where hundreds of migrants had gathered on 14th April. Although, the mosque had no connection whatsoever with gathering of the migrants.

On behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Maharashtra government filed an application in Supreme Court on May 4, alleging that Goswami is trying to ‘hampering the investigation’ in complaints against him by ‘browbeating’ the police through his shows on Rupublic TV Channels.

The application also alleged that the day on which Goswami went for interrogation to Police station, he used his channel’s media team to create troubles and tried to throw his weight around police station.