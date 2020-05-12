Coronavirus Lockdown : PM Narendra Modi to address the nation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. The information was given by the Prime Minister’s Office on its Twitter handle.

The Prime Minister had on Monday held a meeting with chief ministers of all the States/UTs. “I am working on ways on how to open up the economy”, PM Modi had said yesterday during his fifth video conference meeting with them.

Sources suggest the focus of the meeting was to increase economic activities and to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in containment zones as the lockdown 3.0 is set to end on May 17.