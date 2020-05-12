Fire in coronavirus hospital kills 5 patients

At least five coronavirus patients were killed in a fire that broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients. The fire broke out at a hospital in St. Petersburg city in Russia. 150 people had been evacuated.

According to sources, the fire may have been caused due to short circuiting in one of the ventilation machines.

Russia’s emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive care patients in a hospital in the city of St. Petersburg but did not say how many people had been killed.

“Ventilators are at their limit. According to preliminary data, there was an overload and the machine ignited, which caused the fire,” one source said to a news agency.

On Saturday, one person was killed after a fire broke out at a Moscow hospital treating patients infected with the coronavirus.