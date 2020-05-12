DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Fire in coronavirus hospital kills 5 patients

May 12, 2020, 05:31 pm IST

At least five coronavirus patients  were killed in a fire  that broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients. The fire broke out at a hospital in   St. Petersburg city in Russia. 150 people had been evacuated.

According to sources, the  fire may have been caused due to short circuiting in  one of the ventilation machines.

Russia’s emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive care patients in a hospital in the city of St. Petersburg but did not say how many people had been killed.

“Ventilators are at their limit. According to preliminary data, there was an overload and the machine ignited, which caused the fire,” one source said to a news agency.

On Saturday, one person was killed after a fire broke out at a Moscow hospital treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

 

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close