‘Good news for boozers’: State government issues order for home delivery of liquor; issued six condition

The Maharashtra state government has issued order for the home delivery of liquor in the state. The Excise Department has released a set of guidelines and measure for the home delivery.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (f) and (n) of section 139 of Maharashtra Prohbition Act (XXV of 1949) and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Government of Maharashtra hereby, permits the license holding the licenses in Form FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II, as appended to the Bombay Liquor Rules, 1953, to sell the IMFL-Spirits, Beer, Mild Liquor, Wines, to the permit holders by effecting delivery at the home address of the permit holder, subject to the conditions.”the notification read.

Maharashtra government also set six conditions which include area of sale, delivery man to use masks while delivering liquor, maintain social distancing, among others. The home delivery of liquor is expected to begin from May 14. The system will be started on a pilot basis in Pune first and, if found successful, it will be replicated in other parts of the state.

The Excise Department has also decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis for the sale of liquor in select cities, including Pune and Nashik, to avoid huge crowding at shops. Liquor sales will be not allowed in Mumbai city, as it is notified as ‘Red Zone’.