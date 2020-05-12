Kerala blasters Sandesh Jhingan nominated for prestigious Arjuna award

Kerala blasters Center back star player Sandesh Jhingan is nominated by All India Football Federation(AIFF) for the prestigious Arjuna award.AIFF had also nominated women’s team striker N Bala Devi and lauded the consistency of both players in recent years.

Acting on the Sports Ministry’s directive to send nominations for this year’s sports awards, the AIFF did not have much trouble in finalizing the names.

“We have decided to send the names of Sandesh and Bala Devi for the Arjuna Award keeping their consistent showings. So, it’s one male and one female,” AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told PTI. He said their names have been considered for the prestigious award because of their achievements as well as consistency in recent times.