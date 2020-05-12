New rules for driving test announced

New rules for driving test has been announced in UAE. The new rules were imposed in Ras Al Khaimah. As per the new law, all drivers must show coronavirus testing certificate.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters also announced that Traffic and Licensing Center and the Internal and Road Driving Test Office are now operational. The offices are at present are operating at only 30% capacity, and listed conditions that applicants must adhere to while appearing for driving test.

Criterion for driving test applicants:

– Applicants are required to show coronavirus test certificate, not exceeding 48 hours from the issuance.

– Whilst at the driving test center, applicants should be wearing masks and gloves.

– They should follow strict social distancing in the waiting hall.