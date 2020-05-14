Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ set for digital release

After much speculation, Amazon Prime confirmed the premiere of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo on the streaming giant.

“This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment,” says director Shoojit Sircar. “I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty, quirky and light-hearted dramedy.” The film is expected to screen in over 200 countries on June 12.

The film went on floors in June 2019 and was ideally set to hit theatres by April 2020. However, due to the uncertain extension of the lockdown, the makers decided to have an OTT release. “I was excited about my role since the time Shoojit shared the character’s look. It took me almost three hours every day to get into character with its different looks,” says a thrilled Bachchan, who will be sharing screen space with Khurrana for the first time. “Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries,” says the actor.