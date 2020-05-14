BMS to stage protest against suspension of labour laws in BJP ruled states

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh(BMS) the RSS backed trade union of the BJP announced a nationwide protest on Thursday against the suppression of labour laws in BJP ruled states-Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Criticising the freezing of labour laws as well as an increase in the working hours from eight to 12 hours in some states, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said the Sangh will stage protests all over the nation starting from May 20 against the in-humane suspension of labour laws.

“It is learnt that many other states are readying to follow the trend. This is unheard in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries,” he said

The BMS chief Upadhyay said the Covid-19 induced migrant labour exodus and the sufferings of labours were mainly because there is a gross violation of migrant labour law by most of the states. “We have been pushed to the wall and there is no other way out except going for agitation,” he added.