Swadeshi pitch:CRPF,BSF canteens to serve only Indian products

Shah today said that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel. In his televised address to the nation on May 12, Prime minister Narendra Modi has said that building an ‘Aatm nirbhar Bharat’-Self-reliant India is the only way before the nation in the current world scenario.

According to PTI, the CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, and Assam Rifles — canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually. The Home Minister also referred to PM Modi’s appeal to make the country self-reliant and use products made in India, saying, “If every Indian pledge to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years.”