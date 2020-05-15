Coronavirus Lockdown : Uber lays off 3700 workers over 3-minute long Zoom calls

Ride-hailing app Uber has laid off nearly 3,700 employees or about 14 per cent of its workforce via multiple Zoom calls and each call lasted less than three-minutes, with a common message: “Today will be your last working day with Uber”.

Last week, Uber Technologies announced to lay off some 3,700 full-time employees, in a move to reduce operating expenses in response to the economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the company`s business.

In video footage obtained by Daily Mail, a company manager said: “Today will be your last working day with Uber,” as he informed some of the axed customer-support employees.

“Right now, the rides business is down by more than half due to COVID-19. The difficult and unfortunate reality is there is not enough work for many front-line customer-support employees,” Ruffin Chaveleau, head of Uber`s Phoenix Center of Excellence, told the employees.

In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Uber said due to lower trip volumes in its rides segment and the company`s current hiring freeze, it is reducing its customer support and recruiting teams by approximately 3,700 full-time employee roles.

“With the reality of our rides trips volumes being down significantly, our need for communication operations as well as in-person support is down substantially. And with our hiring freeze, there simply isn`t enough work for recruiters,” the company`s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a letter to staff.