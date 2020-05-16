DH NEWSDH Latest NewsexamsKeralaIndiaNEWSEducation

Center postpones the announcement of timetable for Class 10,12 Board exams

May 16, 2020, 06:13 pm IST

A technical misfit delayed the date sheet of the revised time table of the remaining CBSE exams of Class 10 and Class 12.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the news. In his tweet, Nishank said that the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12.

Minister Nishank said the revised date sheet will be announced on May 18. The announcement on the full schedule of Class 12 and Class 10 Board exams was fixed to be made at 5 pm today, in an earlier tweet by the minister.

