Salman’s mega movie Radhe suited only for big screen, says makers

The makers of Salman Khan’s latest installment- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will release the movie only on the big screen. The producers are of the opinion that the audiences will visit the theatres when it releases and they should not deny Salman Khan fans the opportunity of watching Bhai’s films on the big screen.

Many big filmmakers have been approached by digital platforms for the release of completed movies, as Cinema halls are closed during nationwide Corona lockdown.

“Salman Khan’s movies are not really a great home watch unless they are Sooraj Barjatya films or an odd one like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His films are great theatrical experience. A film like Radhe is a film for the masses who are not really on OTT platforms. It may make some great business sense now to pawn off the film to an OTT platform, but it would go against Salman’s grain to even try and get his films not release in the theatres. Radhe too is a film which is largely designed for the masses and the theatrical audiences, including the multiplexes, and hence will release there only,” informs a source.