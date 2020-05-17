Formula E Race :Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein wins virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

The Hong Kong Formula E-Prix is won by Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein. This is Wehrlein’s second straight win in Hong Kong E-Prix. The race track comes to peoples living rooms with the E-Prix, formula E race at home.

Today was a bit special with the qualifying and the wet conditions, so it was unexpected for everyone. The race was chaotic at the beginning and my car ended up being slightly damaged – the steering was to the left – but I was able to be fast in these conditions and brought it home,” Pascal Wehrlein said.

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends the real and the gaming world together. Fans are able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing fans can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.