SI and constable martyred, 3 policemen injured in ambush set by Maoists

A sub Inspector and a head constable were martyred in ambush set by Maoists in Gadchiroli District of Maharashtra. Police Sub-Inspector Dhanaji Honamne and constable Kishor Atram were martyred in the ambush set by the left-wing extremists in Bhamragad block in the state.

The clash took place this morning in the forest near Aldandi-Gundurwahi village in Bhamragad taluka. While, three policemen were injured in the encounter, one among them is in critical condition.

The bodies of the martyred jawans were brought to Gadchiroli by helicopter this afternoon, while the injured jawans have been admitted to the District General Hospital at Gadchiroli.