Train passengers protest to heavy Covid test charges upon arrival at destination station

Shramik special trains have brought back nearly 8 lakh stranded migrant workforce to their homelands so far.1200 passengers can travel in 24 coaches allotted to these special trains. As the passengers are delighted upon arrival at their destination station, some complained about the charge of Rs 2000 collected for Covid tests before boarding the public transport buses carrying them to quarantine

Rajdhani express train started its service on Saturday. The Rajdhani Express train-on Saturday carried 282 passengers from New Delhi and other northern states to Goa. The passengers in Rajdhani express has to pay for meals, unlike the Shramik passengers who are given one free meal a day. The heavy charge levied for Covid test dulled the face of migrant laborers upon arrival. The SC earlier had directed the center to exempt Covid test charges in government labs and to reimburse charges on private labs.

Once the testing fee was paid, each passenger was given a stamped pass to take a seat in the state public transport’s bus service to the hospital in Margao where they would undergo TrueNat tests. The buses then left for the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda where the passengers had to wait for their test results before being sent to home quarantine.