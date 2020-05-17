Yamaha opens its showrooms across India, But with a big change

As the third phase of nationwide lockdown ends today night, Yamaha dealers will open their showrooms in India tomorrow. Yamaha showrooms will open in most of the Indian cities, but reopening is with a big change post-Covid lockdown.

The Yamaha dealers as a measure to promote social distancing and better customer interaction require customers to book an appointment first. Anyone who wishes to visit a Yamaha dealership, first need to contact the nearest Yamaha dealership, the details of which can be retrieved from the company’s official website for India.

Optionally visitors can also call the toll-free number – 1800 420 1600 in order to get info in terms of the status of your nearest Yamaha dealership. The said helpline number asks for the pin code of your area after which you can get details about a dealership if it has been opened or not.

The Japanese auto manufacturer is all set to launch the ‘Call of the Blue’, BS6 FZ 25 and the FZS 25 in India after the lockdown.