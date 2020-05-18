Sachin Tendulkar shares two of his unfulfilled dreams in carrier

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recently opened up on two of his biggest unfulfilled carrier dreams. He still regrets these in his carrier spanning 25 years. Both of his biggest missed dreams are related to his cricket idols Sunil Gavaskar and Vivian Richards.

Sachin wished to play at least a single match with his childhood cricket superhero Sunil Gavaskar, But Sunil Gavaskar retired from international cricket in 1987 -two years before Sachin entered the International arena of cricket.

His second biggest regret is that his longing to play a match against Vivian Richards whom Sachin regards as a batting God. He, however, had played a county match with Vivian. Richards retired from cricket in 1991, and his wish was left unfulfilled.